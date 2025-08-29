All Sections
Zelenskyy seeks legally binding security guarantees from partners

Mariya YemetsFriday, 29 August 2025, 19:56
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants potential security guarantees from Ukraine’s partners under a peace agreement to be approved by the respective parliaments and made legally binding.

Source: Zelenskyy at a briefing on 29 August, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The president confirmed that Ukraine expects to discuss the idea of security guarantees in detail with its partners next week as part of a potential agreement to end the war and "at some point understand who is ready for what".

He said that so far there have been no concrete commitments on the number of troops specific countries are willing to contribute to a Western deterrent contingent in Ukraine.

Quote: "Theoretically, we know of several countries ready to take such steps. Some expected, some very unexpected. We want these security guarantees from European countries – at least the key ones – and from the United States to be approved by the relevant parliaments and Congress. Yes, we want legally binding security guarantees. We do not want [a repeat of] the Budapest Memorandum, we do not want the Minsk agreements."

Background: 

  • Prior to this, Zelenskyy pointed out that the deadline set by US President Trump for Moscow to take the next steps towards organising talks with Ukraine expires early next week. 
  • He also expressed confidence that the US president has not lost interest in the negotiation process regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war.

