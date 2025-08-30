All Sections
Putin announces talks with China on deepening cooperation

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 30 August 2025, 02:16
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has announced his intention to discuss further deepening cooperation with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of his visit to China. He also accused the West of "falsifying the history of the Second World War" and thanked China for its collaboration at the UN.

Source: Putin’s interview with the Chinese state news agency Xinhua

Details: Putin said he highly values "the sincere desire of the head of the Chinese state to comprehensively develop a relationship of full partnership and strategic interaction" with Russia.

He stated that during the meeting with Xi, he plans to discuss new steps for deepening bilateral cooperation. According to Putin, China is Russia’s main trading partner, and settlements between the countries are "almost entirely converted into national currencies."

Putin also highlighted that Russia is a major supplier of oil and gas to China and that the countries "continue working on reducing trade barriers for each other."

On international policy, Putin asserted that Russia and China share "similar views" on key global security issues. He noted that Moscow and Beijing’s cooperation at the UN is at an "unprecedentedly high level" and "reflects the spirit of comprehensive partnership and strategic collaboration."

Separately, Putin claimed that some Western countries are "effectively revising the outcomes of the Second World War," that "historical truth is being falsified and silenced," and that Russia and China "strongly condemn attempts to distort the history of the Second World War."

"I am confident that Russia and China will continue working together in pursuit of this noble goal, combining their efforts for the prosperity of our great nations," Putin said.

Background: On 29 August, the Financial Times, citing four informed sources, reported that US President Donald Trump allegedly proposed deploying Chinese troops as peacekeepers in Ukraine after the end of full-scale Russian aggression.

