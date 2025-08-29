US approves sale of over 3,000 ERAM cruise missiles to Ukraine

The US Department of State has approved the sale to Ukraine of 3,350 long-range air-launched ERAM cruise missiles worth a total of US$825 million.

Source: a press release from the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency

Details: The agency reported that the government of Ukraine plans to purchase up to 3,350 Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) missiles, along with the same number of GPS and INS navigation systems with Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Modules (SAASMs), Y-Code or M-Code.

The supply package also includes missile containers, stoker pylons, components and auxiliary equipment, spare parts and consumables, as well as maintenance and repair services. Training programmes for personnel, engineering and logistical support are also included.

Quote: "This proposed sale will improve Ukraine’s capability to meet current and future threats by further equipping it to conduct self-defence and regional security missions. Ukraine will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces."

Details: To finance this contract, Ukraine will use funds provided by Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway, as well as Foreign Military Financing from the US.

The agency pointed out that the ERAM programme is an example of joint work with NATO allies to create an effective and scalable system that can be delivered in the shortest possible timeframe.

The main contractors for the project are Zone 5 Technologies and CoAspire.

For reference: ERAM is a long-range air-launched cruise missile, classified as an air-launched standoff weapon. It is designed to strike ground and naval targets. Its modular design allows it to be adapted for different purposes.

Background:

On 24 August, The Wall Street Journal, citing its own sources, reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump would approve the sale to Ukraine of 3,350 Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) missiles within a week, with delivery expected in about six weeks.

The publication noted that this weapons package had been delayed until after Trump’s negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The sources also reported that the use of ERAM would require Pentagon approval.

