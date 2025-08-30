Russia conducts large-scale attack on Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and injuring 22 more – photos, videos

Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of 29-30 August, using attack drones and missiles. As a result of the attack, 14 apartment blocks and more than 40 houses have been damaged, fires have broken out and power supply disruptions have been recorded. Early reports indicate that one person has been killed and 22 have been injured, including three children.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)

Quote: "The Russians attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia with various types of weapons. At least 12 strikes on Zaporizhzhia were conducted during the large-scale attack."

Details: As Ivan Fedorov initially reported, three people had been injured as a result of the attack.

In some districts of Zaporizhzhia, power had been cut off. Houses were destroyed and apartment blocks and industrial facilities were damaged.

Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Update: Around 06:00, the SES reported strikes on two five-storey buildings and five houses.

At 06:20, Fedorov reported that one person had been killed as a result of the Russian strike, with six people injured, including one child.

Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Update: Around 07:00, Fedorov reported an increase in the number of casualties.

Direct speech: "There are already 22 injured due to the nighttime Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Among the injured are three children – boys aged 9 and 10 and a 16-year-old girl."

Details: Fedorov reported that 14 apartment blocks and more than 40 houses had been damaged as a result of the nighttime attack on Zaporizhzhia. They have been disconnected from electricity and gas supplies.

