Russia is attacking Germany's infrastructure daily and destabilising the country – German chancellor

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has stated that Russia is systematically attacking German infrastructure and destabilising large parts of the country.

Source: Merz in an interview with the French TV channel LCI following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Toulon

Details: Merz emphasised that Russian leader Vladimir Putin attacks Germany’s infrastructure daily and seeks to influence public opinion, including via social media.

Advertisement:

"Putin is destabilising large parts of our country. He is interfering everywhere," the chancellor noted.

"So, we are already in conflict with Russia," added the German government leader.

He said that Putin does not feel threatened by NATO and therefore attacks democracies. He stressed that Russian aggression goes beyond territorial claims.

Quote: "Putin no longer respects any international agreements. In this new period, in this new world, we are facing heads of state who are no longer willing to abide by the shared rules of international law. This is not just Putin. The same applies to Xi Jinping in China. The same goes for North Korea."

Details: Asked by the interviewer whether the chancellor has Putin’s phone number, Merz replied that diplomacy merely provokes the Russian leader into further aggression against civilians.

Quote: "I could call Putin at any time if I wanted to. In fact, I would do so if I thought it could shift the situation in the right direction. But today, every diplomatic effort we have made has only provoked even greater attacks on civilians. So we speak less."

Details: The German leader said that the world will have to contend with Putin’s Russia for many years.

Quote: "We all hope that one day we will again be good neighbours with the Russians. But, unfortunately, today we are very, very far from that. I would say that we must say ‘no’ to this Putin regime and everything connected to it – the oligarchs, this kleptocracy that has seized the state – and fight against it. I think we will be dealing with this authoritarian regime for many years to come."

Background:

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the restoration of close ties between Paris and Berlin when he received German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at his summer residence on Thursday.

The leaders of France and Germany promised to intensify pressure on Russia to force it to end its full-scale aggression against Ukraine and pledged to provide Ukraine with "additional air defence capabilities", though they did not specify which ones.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!