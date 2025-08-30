US to provide Ukraine with capabilities for deeper strikes on Russia – US ambassador to NATO

Matthew Whitaker, US ambassador to NATO, has stated that the administration of US President Donald Trump is increasing military support to Ukraine, including providing capabilities for conducting "deeper strikes" on Russian territory.

Source: Whitaker in an interview with Fox News

Details: Whitaker stated that a new batch of weapons worth nearly one billion dollars is already on its way to Ukraine. In addition, Washington supplies Kyiv with approximately a billion dollars' worth of weapons every month, funded by NATO allies.

"President Trump is making sure…that Ukraine can continue to defend itself and by giving them some deeper strike capabilities that obviously could help them offensively," Whitaker said.

The diplomat noted that Trump, alongside military assistance, is conducting behind-the-scenes negotiations with the Kremlin and continuing economic pressure on Russia. In his view, this strategy is markedly different from the approach of the previous Biden administration.

Quote: "President Trump knows all the cards he has still left to play. But he also understands that he needs to keep Vladimir Putin at the table, as well as Zelenskyy at the table. Is it going to happen overnight? Most likely not. But I think we’re on the right path and both sides are still talking, and that is a good thing."

Details: Whitaker stated that the US is providing Ukraine with capabilities for delivering deeper strikes which were not available under Biden.

"This is not Donald Trump’s war, but he certainly wants the killing to end; he wants these strikes on the cities in Ukraine to end," the ambassador emphasised.

Background: On 29 August, the US State Department approved the sale to Ukraine of 3,350 Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) air-launched cruise missiles worth a total of US$825 million.

