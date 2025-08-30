All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

US to provide Ukraine with capabilities for deeper strikes on Russia – US ambassador to NATO

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 30 August 2025, 07:30
US to provide Ukraine with capabilities for deeper strikes on Russia – US ambassador to NATO
Matthew Whitaker. Photo: Getty Images

Matthew Whitaker, US ambassador to NATO, has stated that the administration of US President Donald Trump is increasing military support to Ukraine, including providing capabilities for conducting "deeper strikes" on Russian territory.

Source: Whitaker in an interview with Fox News

Details: Whitaker stated that a new batch of weapons worth nearly one billion dollars is already on its way to Ukraine. In addition, Washington supplies Kyiv with approximately a billion dollars' worth of weapons every month, funded by NATO allies.

Advertisement:

"President Trump is making sure…that Ukraine can continue to defend itself and by giving them some deeper strike capabilities that obviously could help them offensively," Whitaker said.

The diplomat noted that Trump, alongside military assistance, is conducting behind-the-scenes negotiations with the Kremlin and continuing economic pressure on Russia. In his view, this strategy is markedly different from the approach of the previous Biden administration.

Quote: "President Trump knows all the cards he has still left to play. But he also understands that he needs to keep Vladimir Putin at the table, as well as Zelenskyy at the table. Is it going to happen overnight? Most likely not. But I think we’re on the right path and both sides are still talking, and that is a good thing."

Details: Whitaker stated that the US is providing Ukraine with capabilities for delivering deeper strikes which were not available under Biden.

"This is not Donald Trump’s war, but he certainly wants the killing to end; he wants these strikes on the cities in Ukraine to end," the ambassador emphasised.

Background: On 29 August, the US State Department approved the sale to Ukraine of 3,350 Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) air-launched cruise missiles worth a total of US$825 million.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

USAaid for UkraineRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian MP Parubii killed in Lviv
Moscow uses time allotted for preparation of leaders' meeting to launch strikes – Zelenskyy, photos
EU chief diplomat: Frozen Russian assets cannot be returned to Russia unless reparations are paid
Ukraine hits oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar Krai and Samara Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff, photos, videos
Russia is attacking Germany's infrastructure daily and destabilising the country – German chancellor
Russia conducts large-scale attack on Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and injuring 22 more – photos, videos
All News
USA
US approves US$329 million in sales of Patriot equipment and satellite communication services to Ukraine
JD Vance criticises Politico article on Trump's envoy Witkoff
Head of Ukrainian President's Office Yermak shares details of talks with Trump's envoy Witkoff in New York
RECENT NEWS
13:23
From 12 September Russia prepares "massive wave" of disinformation – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief
13:07
Lithuania also calls for confiscation of frozen Russian assets: legal solutions available
12:43
Estonia insists that Russia's frozen assets be confiscated and transferred to Ukraine
12:29
Ukrainian MP Parubii killed in Lviv
11:43
As many as 28 injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, rescue operations completed
11:27
EU foreign ministers discuss pressure on Russia with their counterparts from UK, Iceland and Norway
11:13
Russians scale up use of "stealth cloaks" to attack at night – Deepstate, video
10:57
Russian attack leaves 25,000 consumers in Zaporizhzhia Oblast without power
10:23
Finland wants to prepare 19th package of sanctions with US and put pressure on Russia with tariffs
10:01
Moscow uses time allotted for preparation of leaders' meeting to launch strikes – Zelenskyy, photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: