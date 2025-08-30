As many as 28 injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, rescue operations completed

Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of 29-30 August has injured 28 people.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Emergency workers said that eight people had been hospitalised, including three children: a 9-year-old and a 10-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. State Emergency Service crews rescued six people, including one child.

State Emergency Service psychologists provided assistance to 26 citizens, including three children.

Firefighters put out fires in apartments on the second floors of two five-storey residential buildings covering an area of 230 sq m. They also extinguished fires in five residential buildings, a car service station and a café covering a total area of 550 sq m.

Background: Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of 29-30 August, using attack drones and missiles.

