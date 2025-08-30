From 12 September Russia prepares "massive wave" of disinformation – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), has stated that during the upcoming joint Russian–Belarusian exercises Zapad-2025, the active phase of which begins on 12 September, a large-scale information attack is expected.

Source: Budanov’s statement at the international forum Information War: From Resistance to Resilience

Quote: "From 12 September, there will be a truly massive wave of information escalation. Disinformation will be spread from absolutely all sides. Around 90% will come from Russia, and, unfortunately, 10% from others. Hysteria will be fuelled."

Details: He said that the exercises in the military and political and military spheres are aimed at rehearsing manoeuvres on the western axis of the theatre of war.

Quote: "They will be acting out certain elements of a future war. This is not about Ukraine. It is a symbol and a message primarily for European countries, and first and foremost for the Baltic states."

Details: Budanov stressed that with the start of the active phase of these exercises, the Baltic countries will come under serious information pressure, which will be accompanied by multiple disinformation injections and provocations.

Between 12 and 16 September, the joint Russian–Belarusian military exercises Zapad-2025 will take place in Belarus. More than 13,000 service personnel are expected to participate.

Background:

On 13 August, Belarus stated that during the exercises with Russia, they would draw up a plan for the use of nuclear weapons and the Oreshnik missile system.

In April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that in summer 2025, Russia might be preparing something in Belarus under the cover of military exercises.

In February, Zelenskyy said that in 2025, Russia planned to prepare 15 divisions numbering 100,000-150,000 troops to reinforce the Belarusian front.

