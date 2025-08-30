All Sections
From 12 September Russia prepares "massive wave" of disinformation – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 30 August 2025, 13:23
From 12 September Russia prepares massive wave of disinformation – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief
Kyrylo Budanov. Screenshoot: video by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), has stated that during the upcoming joint Russian–Belarusian exercises Zapad-2025, the active phase of which begins on 12 September, a large-scale information attack is expected.

Source: Budanov’s statement at the international forum Information War: From Resistance to Resilience

Quote: "From 12 September, there will be a truly massive wave of information escalation. Disinformation will be spread from absolutely all sides. Around 90% will come from Russia, and, unfortunately, 10% from others. Hysteria will be fuelled."

Details: He said that the exercises in the military and political and military spheres are aimed at rehearsing manoeuvres on the western axis of the theatre of war.

Quote: "They will be acting out certain elements of a future war. This is not about Ukraine. It is a symbol and a message primarily for European countries, and first and foremost for the Baltic states."

Details: Budanov stressed that with the start of the active phase of these exercises, the Baltic countries will come under serious information pressure, which will be accompanied by multiple disinformation injections and provocations.

Between 12 and 16 September, the joint Russian–Belarusian military exercises Zapad-2025 will take place in Belarus. More than 13,000 service personnel are expected to participate.

Background:

Defence Intelligence of UkraineRussiadisinformation
