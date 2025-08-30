All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence destroys explosives depot in Russia's Tula Oblast – source

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 30 August 2025, 14:58
A fire. Screenshot

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) attacked an underground explosives depot at the Aleksinsky chemical plant in Russia’s Tula Oblast on the night of 29-30 August.

Source: an Ukrainska Pravda source in DIU 

Details: The source said that the protected facility stored, among other things, pyroxylin powder – a smokeless propellant used in small arms ammunition, artillery systems and certain rocket engines.

Local media reported loud explosions, after which fire engines and ambulances rushed to the scene.

DIU stressed that operations to neutralise Russia’s defence industrial base will continue across the entire territory of Russia.

