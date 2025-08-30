All Sections
Ukrainian foreign minister: EU must develop realistic strategies to force Russia to peace

Mariya Yemets, Olga KatsimonSaturday, 30 August 2025, 16:12
Ukrainian foreign minister: EU must develop realistic strategies to force Russia to peace
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Foreign Ministry of Ukraine

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has called for realistic strategies to force Russia to peace at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Source: European Pravda; press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Details: On 30 August, Sybiha remotely joined an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Copenhagen.

The foreign minister told the partners about the intensification of Russian air terror against Ukrainian cities and thanked them for their reaction and support.

Sybiha emphasised that Russia's recent attacks on the EU Delegation in Kyiv and an American factory in Zakarpattia are a signal that Putin is not going to stop the war, and he needs to be forced to do so.

Andrii Sybiha informed the partners of Russia's further aggressive plans and emphasised that Moscow has not yet demonstrated any readiness for a real peace process and continues to issue ultimatums.

Quote from Sybiha: "Russia remains an existential threat to the whole of Europe and the transatlantic area... Strategies on Russia and the peace process must be realistic; they cannot be based on false assumptions."

 
Informal meeting of EU foreign ministers

More details: The minister also thanked European countries for preparing the 19th package of sanctions and emphasised the importance of US sanctions. He emphasised that pressure on Moscow will be effective when it is timely and well coordinated.

The foreign minister also called on EU member states to increase defence support for Ukraine and investments in the Ukrainian defence industry, in particular in the production of drones, to fully utilise the SAFE and PURL mechanisms to strengthen Ukraine, and to take decisive steps to use the Russian Federation's seized assets for Ukraine's defence and recovery.

Quote from Sybiha: "[Vladimir] Putin must realise that the prolongation of this war threatens both his regime and him personally. Either he stops now, or he faces serious consequences. This is the strategy of peace through strength."

Background: Representatives of the UK, Iceland, and Norway attended the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Copenhagen on 30 August to discuss increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.

Russo-Ukrainian warForeign Affairs MinistryEU
