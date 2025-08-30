Zelenskyy: MP Parubii's murder was carefully planned

All Sections
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 30 August 2025, 17:08
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the murder of Andrii Parubii, a Ukrainian MP and former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament), was carefully planned.

Source: Zelenskyy in an address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Law enforcement officials – the minister of internal affairs, the prosecutor general – report to me regularly. They are investigating the circumstances of Andrii Parubii's murder. A lot of forces are involved – all that are necessary.

Unfortunately, the crime was carefully planned out. But everything is being done to solve this crime.

I also spoke with [Head of the Security Service] Vasyl Maliuk. The Security Service of Ukraine is involved in the investigation. I have instructed them to provide the public with verified information without delay."

Background:

  • On 30 August, Andrii Parubii, a sitting MP and former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, was murdered in Lviv.
  • The Prosecutor General's Office reported that an unknown man fired several shots at the politician, killing him instantly. The attacker fled the scene. A special police operation codenamed Siren has been launched in the city to locate and apprehend the murderer.

