Zelenskyy: MP Parubii's murder was carefully planned

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the murder of Andrii Parubii, a Ukrainian MP and former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament), was carefully planned.

Source: Zelenskyy in an address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Law enforcement officials – the minister of internal affairs, the prosecutor general – report to me regularly. They are investigating the circumstances of Andrii Parubii's murder. A lot of forces are involved – all that are necessary.

Unfortunately, the crime was carefully planned out. But everything is being done to solve this crime.

I also spoke with [Head of the Security Service] Vasyl Maliuk. The Security Service of Ukraine is involved in the investigation. I have instructed them to provide the public with verified information without delay."

Background:

On 30 August, Andrii Parubii, a sitting MP and former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, was murdered in Lviv.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that an unknown man fired several shots at the politician, killing him instantly. The attacker fled the scene. A special police operation codenamed Siren has been launched in the city to locate and apprehend the murderer.

