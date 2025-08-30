Zelenskyy: MP Parubii's murder was carefully planned
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the murder of Andrii Parubii, a Ukrainian MP and former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament), was carefully planned.
Source: Zelenskyy in an address
Quote from Zelenskyy: "Law enforcement officials – the minister of internal affairs, the prosecutor general – report to me regularly. They are investigating the circumstances of Andrii Parubii's murder. A lot of forces are involved – all that are necessary.
Unfortunately, the crime was carefully planned out. But everything is being done to solve this crime.
I also spoke with [Head of the Security Service] Vasyl Maliuk. The Security Service of Ukraine is involved in the investigation. I have instructed them to provide the public with verified information without delay."
Background:
- On 30 August, Andrii Parubii, a sitting MP and former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, was murdered in Lviv.
- The Prosecutor General's Office reported that an unknown man fired several shots at the politician, killing him instantly. The attacker fled the scene. A special police operation codenamed Siren has been launched in the city to locate and apprehend the murderer.
