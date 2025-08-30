German drone manufacturer Quantum Systems has network of secret plants in Ukraine

The German drone manufacturer Quantum Systems has set up a network of secret factories in Ukraine where around 80 Vector reconnaissance drones are manufactured every month.

Source: Politico, a Brussels-based politics and policy news organisation

Details: Oleksandr Berezhnyi, COO of Quantum Systems Ukraine, says the company has been implementing joint production in Ukraine for several years when others are only just beginning to discuss such projects. The production facilities are located in different regions of Ukraine, which helps reduce the risk of possible Russian missile attacks. The company is also developing drone production in Germany, the United States and Australia. In Germany it produces approximately 120 units per month.

Advertisement:

Quantum Systems has been manufacturing Vector drones in Ukraine since April 2024. The new version of the Vector drone is equipped with artificial intelligence and an acoustic sensor that can detect enemy artillery positions by sound at a great distance. The drones are already being tested in cooperation with the command of Ukraine’s Rocket and Artillery Forces.

Matthias Lehna, Director of Business Development at Quantum, noted that the fighting in Ukraine has become a key factor in drone technology development. He said the drone industry is developing in Donbas, not Silicon Valley.

Background: Quantum Systems is working on a new FPV carrier drone for the Ukrainian defence forces called Sparta, which has a range of 200 km.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!