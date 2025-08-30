​​Zelenskyy after talks with India's PM: We expect support for ceasefire to be voiced at meetings in China

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has backed the need for a ceasefire in a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukraine is counting on that message being made clear at upcoming meetings in China.

Source: Zelenskyy’s address on 30 August 2025

Quote: "I have just spoken with Prime Minister Modi about what is happening now. Russia is continuing the war, continuing the killings. It is important that the Prime Minister of India supports the idea that a ceasefire is necessary, and then it will be a clear signal that Russia is ready for diplomacy. We expect this [support] to be voiced at meetings in China."

Details: Zelenskyy added that the Russian leader has no intention of ending the war and is trying to avoid sanctions.

Quote: "Putin only misleads leaders and drags them into becoming his accomplices. He dismisses the threat of sanctions, thereby postponing them. He is not interested in anything else. It is important that together we push Russia towards ending the war."

Details: Zelenskyy also said he had received a briefing from National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umierov, who has returned from negotiations in Türkiye, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Zelenskyy said each of these countries has expressed willingness to host negotiations to end the war.

Zelenskyy is also expecting a report from Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office, following his meetings in the United States, including with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Quote: "We are preparing for meetings in Europe this week. We are doing everything we can to ensure a robust response to Russia’s actions."

