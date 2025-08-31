Kherson Oblast receives generators worth about US$1m from the US

Kherson Oblast has received three powerful generators worth about US$1 million from US partners.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Details: Prokudin said that two of these generators will be used to provide heating for Kherson residents, while the third will ensure uninterrupted operation of a hospital.

Advertisement:

He also noted that the total value of the generators is about US$1 million.

Quote from Prokudin: "This means that thousands of our people will have heat and access to medical care even under the most difficult conditions of Russia’s energy terror."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!