Russia loses 810 soldiers over past day
Sunday, 31 August 2025, 07:28
Russia has lost 810 soldiers killed and wounded, 2 tanks and 83 vehicles and fuel tankers over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 31 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 1,082,140 (+810) military personnel;
- 11,151 (+2) tanks;
- 23,212 (+2) armoured combat vehicles;
- 32,199 (+27) artillery systems;
- 1,476 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,213 (+0) air defence systems;
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 55,062 (+371) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,664 (+38) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 60,305 (+83) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,952 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!