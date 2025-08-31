Russia loses 810 soldiers over past day

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 810 soldiers killed and wounded, 2 tanks and 83 vehicles and fuel tankers over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 31 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 1,082,140 (+810) military personnel;

military personnel; 11,151 (+2) tanks;

tanks; 23,212 (+2) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 32,199 (+27) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,476 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,213 (+0) air defence systems;

422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

340 (+0) helicopters;

55,062 (+371) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,664 (+38) cruise missiles;

cruise missiles; 28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

60,305 (+83) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,952 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

