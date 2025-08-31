All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Russians launch large-scale attack on Odesa Oblast, one injured and destruction reported – video

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 31 August 2025, 08:26
Russians launch large-scale attack on Odesa Oblast, one injured and destruction reported – video
A firefighter extinguishing fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russia launched a large-scale drone attack on Odesa Oblast on the night of 30-31 August, injuring one person.

Source: Odesa Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The city of Chornomorsk and its outskirts were the most affected. The attack damaged energy infrastructure, leaving more than 29,000 consumers without electricity.

Advertisement:

Houses and administrative buildings were also damaged. Fires broke out in some areas. One person was injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Odesa Oblastdrones
Advertisement:
Putin arrives in China for extended visit
Russian troops cut off near Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast, groups isolated
Police and prosecutors report on investigation into Ukrainian MP Parubii's murder
The Telegraph: Trump proposes deploying US private military companies as part of Ukraine security guarantees
Prosecutors release photo from scene of MP Parubii's murder, special operation to catch killer announced
Moscow uses time allotted for preparation of leaders' meeting to launch strikes – Zelenskyy, photos
All News
Odesa Oblast
Austrian foreign minister arrives in Odesa – photos
Russian drones damage port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast: one person injured – photos, video
Nighttime Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast: large-scale fire breaks out at fuel and energy facility – photos
RECENT NEWS
09:04
Russia attacks Ukraine with 142 UAVs, hits and crashes recorded in 16 locations
08:40
Putin arrives in China for extended visit
08:26
Russians launch large-scale attack on Odesa Oblast, one injured and destruction reported – video
07:52
Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia and oblast kill one and injure 37 civilians
07:28
Russia loses 810 soldiers over past day
05:54
EU foreign ministers discuss 19th package of sanctions against Russia
23:41
Russian troops cut off near Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast, groups isolated
21:08
Large-scale attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties has risen to 30
20:41
Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing one person and injuring two
20:20
Ukraine's defence forces liberate Myrne near Kupiansk
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: