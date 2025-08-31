Russians launch large-scale attack on Odesa Oblast, one injured and destruction reported – video
Sunday, 31 August 2025, 08:26
Russia launched a large-scale drone attack on Odesa Oblast on the night of 30-31 August, injuring one person.
Source: Odesa Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Details: The city of Chornomorsk and its outskirts were the most affected. The attack damaged energy infrastructure, leaving more than 29,000 consumers without electricity.
Houses and administrative buildings were also damaged. Fires broke out in some areas. One person was injured.
