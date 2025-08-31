Russian Shahed UAV hits critical infrastructure facility in Nizhyn, Chernihiv Oblast

A Russian Shahed drone has struck one of the critical infrastructure facilities in Nizhyn in Chernihiv Oblast, leaving the city without water and electricity.

Source: Nizhyn Mayor Oleksandr Kodola in a comment to Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Quote: "As soon as the all-clear is given, engineers will assess the level of damage and its consequences for the city. At the moment, there are no casualties. As for civilian infrastructure damage, there is no information yet until the scene is inspected."

Details: Nizhynvodokanal [a water utility service in the city of Nizhyn] reported that water supply during the day will be maintained using generators from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 17:00 to 21:00 (if the electricity supply is not restored by the evening).

Residents of Nizhyn have been urged to urgently stock up on water.

Background:

On the night of 30-31 August, Russian troops launched 142 attack drones on Ukraine. Ukraine’s Air Force reported that 126 of the UAVs had been shot down or jammed.

Russia also carried out a large-scale drone attack on the Odesa district. The city of Chornomorsk and its outskirts were the most affected.

Four energy facilities were attacked in the Odesa district overnight.

