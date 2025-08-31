All Sections
Russia has lost over 290,000 troops on front since start of year, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says

Olga KatsimonSunday, 31 August 2025, 13:31
Soldiers. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have lost more than 290,000 soldiers killed and wounded along the entire front line since the start of 2025.

Source: a report of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 31 August

Details: It is noted that Russia suffered its heaviest losses in Donetsk Oblast, particularly on the Pokrovsk front, where it concentrated its main efforts but failed to achieve any of its strategic objectives.

Stabilisation measures are ongoing in certain parts of the front.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukrainian units are weekly replenishing the "exchange fund" with captured Russian soldiers.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready for new attacks.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We analysed in detail the situation on the Zaporizhzhia front and the enemy’s intentions. Also the situation in the border areas of Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts. We will continue our active operations in exactly the way needed for Ukraine’s defence. The forces and resources are prepared. New deep strikes have also been planned."

Background: Ukraine’s General Staff said that Russia's seasonal offensive campaign ended with no results.

