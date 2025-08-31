Russia's seasonal offensive campaign ends with no results, Ukraine's General Staff says

Ukraine’s General Staff has responded to a report by its Russian counterparts on the "results of the spring-summer campaign of 2025", calling it lies and pointing out that Russia’s offensives ended with no results.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "It [the report – ed.] is based on attempts to present wishful thinking as reality and on outright lies. After three and a half years of the Kremlin’s full-scale aggression, its latest seasonal offensive campaign has yielded virtually no result.

Despite what was said in [Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery] Gerasimov’s statements, Russian forces did not take full control of any major city. Instead, the Russians have lost nearly 210,000 of their soldiers killed and wounded in senseless battles in Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts since the beginning of the year, while 2,174 armoured vehicles, 1,201 tanks, 7,303 artillery systems and 157 multiple-launch rocket systems have been destroyed or damaged.

The enemy’s fake reports about ‘security zones’ in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts are nothing but an attempt to conceal the failure of operations that have resulted in a dead end and tens of thousands of losses for the Russians.

This year alone, our soldiers have killed 19,080 [Russian] fighters in Kursk command’s operational zone, and more than 25,000 have been wounded."

Details: Ukrainian forces emphasise that Russian figures on captured territories have been "significantly exaggerated", but add that Russia’s losses of more than 291,000 soldiers killed and wounded have been "100% confirmed".

The General Staff also dismissed Russian claims about "high-precision weapons" and "the destruction of Ukraine’s missile industry", calling them fabrications.

