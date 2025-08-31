Hundreds of people in Kyiv bid farewell to mother and daughter killed in Russian attack – photos

In Kyiv, people bid farewell to 24-year-old Nadiia Halych and her two-year-old daughter Anhelina who were killed in Russia’s large-scale attack on the capital on the night of 27-28 August.

Source: Suspilne Kyiv

Details: Hundreds of people gathered for the ceremony.

The farewell ceremony Photo: Anna Zhelezniak/Suspilne

Among those present were residents of the building destroyed in the Darnytskyi district, neighbours, relatives, friends and classmates of the late Nadiia. She studied at Kyiv College of Tourism and Hotel Management and gave birth to her daughter in October 2022.

Nadiia’s former class teacher Nataliia said that the woman had been a good student. The teacher noted she was a cheerful and kind person who loved her younger sister.

"Nadiia was a very bright and kind person. She always helped everyone. I watched her grow up. There was not a single bad word that could be said about her," said Liudmyla, a resident of a neighbouring building.

Near the building damaged in the attack, Kyiv residents created an improvised memorial where people bring not only flowers but also toys.

Background:

On the night of 27-28 August, Russia used a total of 629 aerial assets to launch a large-scale attack on Ukraine. Residential high-rise buildings were damaged in Kyiv, including in the Dniprovskyi district, where the attack destroyed one of the entrances.

Twenty-five people were killed, including four children, and dozens were wounded.

