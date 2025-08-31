All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Hundreds of people in Kyiv bid farewell to mother and daughter killed in Russian attack – photos

Anna KovalenkoSunday, 31 August 2025, 13:59
Hundreds of people in Kyiv bid farewell to mother and daughter killed in Russian attack – photos
An improvised memorial. Photo: Anna Zhelezniak/Suspilne

In Kyiv, people bid farewell to 24-year-old Nadiia Halych and her two-year-old daughter Anhelina who were killed in Russia’s large-scale attack on the capital on the night of 27-28 August.

Source: Suspilne Kyiv

Details: Hundreds of people gathered for the ceremony.

Advertisement:
 
The farewell ceremony
Photo: Anna Zhelezniak/Suspilne
 

Among those present were residents of the building destroyed in the Darnytskyi district, neighbours, relatives, friends and classmates of the late Nadiia. She studied at Kyiv College of Tourism and Hotel Management and gave birth to her daughter in October 2022.

Nadiia’s former class teacher Nataliia said that the woman had been a good student. The teacher noted she was a cheerful and kind person who loved her younger sister.

"Nadiia was a very bright and kind person. She always helped everyone. I watched her grow up. There was not a single bad word that could be said about her," said Liudmyla, a resident of a neighbouring building.

Near the building damaged in the attack, Kyiv residents created an improvised memorial where people bring not only flowers but also toys.

Background: 

  • On the night of 27-28 August, Russia used a total of 629 aerial assets to launch a large-scale attack on Ukraine. Residential high-rise buildings were damaged in Kyiv, including in the Dniprovskyi district, where the attack destroyed one of the entrances.
  • Twenty-five people were killed, including four children, and dozens were wounded.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

KyivCasualties
Advertisement:
Former military chief Zaluzhnyi enjoys higher trust, but Zelenskyy would win first round of presidential vote – survey
Russia's seasonal offensive campaign ends with no results, Ukraine's General Staff says
Football: Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Sudakov joins Portuguese Benfica
Putin arrives in China for extended visit
Russian troops cut off near Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast, groups isolated
Police and prosecutors report on investigation into Ukrainian MP Parubii's murder
All News
Kyiv
Emergency workers take in dog that searched for her owner for two days in ruins of Kyiv building – videos
Zelenskyy says 25 people were killed in large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv
Total of 877 people seek aid due to property damage after Russia's latest large-scale attack on Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
19:35
Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injure six, including child
18:01
Russians deny IAEA access to newly built dam near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
17:57
War in Ukraine may last long, troop deployment not on the table – Germany's Merz
17:27
Ukrainian intelligence unit destroys Russian RT-70 radio telescope in occupied Crimea – video
17:01
Former military chief Zaluzhnyi enjoys higher trust, but Zelenskyy would win first round of presidential vote – survey
16:31
Survey shows 75% of Ukrainians ready for ceasefire only under security guarantees
14:10
Russia attacks Kherson: one killed, six injured
13:59
Hundreds of people in Kyiv bid farewell to mother and daughter killed in Russian attack – photos
13:46
Ukrainian drone attack causes disruption at Sochi airport
13:31
Russia has lost over 290,000 troops on front since start of year, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: