Russia attacks Kherson: one killed, six injured

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kherson. Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin

Russian forces struck the city of Kherson at around 12:00 on Sunday 31 August, killing a woman and injuring at least six people.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Investigators have found that Russian forces attacked one of the streets of Kherson with a drone at around 12:00 on 31 August 2025.

A woman was killed in the attack.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson District Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the war crime (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Also on Sunday, Russian forces attacked the central part of the city.

A medical and an educational facility, an administrative building and a residential building were damaged by shelling.

As of 13:43, six people were reported injured in the Russian attack.

Background: Russian forces shelled the Kherson Oblast State Administration building at around 16:00 on 30 August, causing a fire that burned until morning.

