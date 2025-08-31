All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Russia attacks Kherson: one killed, six injured

Olga KatsimonSunday, 31 August 2025, 14:10
Russia attacks Kherson: one killed, six injured
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kherson. Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin

Russian forces struck the city of Kherson at around 12:00 on Sunday 31 August, killing a woman and injuring at least six people.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Investigators have found that Russian forces attacked one of the streets of Kherson with a drone at around 12:00 on 31 August 2025. 

Advertisement:

A woman was killed in the attack. 

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson District Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the war crime (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Also on Sunday, Russian forces attacked the central part of the city. 

A medical and an educational facility, an administrative building and a residential building were damaged by shelling.

As of 13:43, six people were reported injured in the Russian attack.

Background: Russian forces shelled the Kherson Oblast State Administration building at around 16:00 on 30 August, causing a fire that burned until morning.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

KhersonRusso-Ukrainian warcasualties
Advertisement:
Former military chief Zaluzhnyi enjoys higher trust, but Zelenskyy would win first round of presidential vote – survey
Russia's seasonal offensive campaign ends with no results, Ukraine's General Staff says
Football: Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Sudakov joins Portuguese Benfica
Putin arrives in China for extended visit
Russian troops cut off near Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast, groups isolated
Police and prosecutors report on investigation into Ukrainian MP Parubii's murder
All News
Kherson
Kherson Oblast State Administration building burned for half a day after Russian attack
Russians kill 66-year-old civilian in Kherson with drone
Russian forces bombard Kherson, injuring three civilians
RECENT NEWS
19:35
Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injure six, including child
18:01
Russians deny IAEA access to newly built dam near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
17:57
War in Ukraine may last long, troop deployment not on the table – Germany's Merz
17:27
Ukrainian intelligence unit destroys Russian RT-70 radio telescope in occupied Crimea – video
17:01
Former military chief Zaluzhnyi enjoys higher trust, but Zelenskyy would win first round of presidential vote – survey
16:31
Survey shows 75% of Ukrainians ready for ceasefire only under security guarantees
14:10
Russia attacks Kherson: one killed, six injured
13:59
Hundreds of people in Kyiv bid farewell to mother and daughter killed in Russian attack – photos
13:46
Ukrainian drone attack causes disruption at Sochi airport
13:31
Russia has lost over 290,000 troops on front since start of year, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: