Ukrainian intelligence unit destroys Russian RT-70 radio telescope in occupied Crimea – video

Olga KatsimonSunday, 31 August 2025, 17:27
A first-person view drone. Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Several Russian assets have been destroyed in occupied Crimea after the Prymary (Phantoms) special unit from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine struck Russian military infrastructure.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Details: Among the destroyed assets is an RT-70 radio telescope, which Russia used for military communications. 

DIU has also destroyed: 

  • A Utyos-T radar system; 
  • A GLONASS system located in a dome; 
  • An MR-10M1 Mys M1 coastal radar; 
  • A 96L6-AP radar from an S-400 air defence system

The Prymary unit continues to systematically destroy Russian air defence systems and strategic facilities on the peninsula, DIU emphasised.

Background: On the night of 29-30 August, DIU forces attacked an underground explosives depot at the Aleksinsky chemical plant in Russia’s Tula Oblast.

