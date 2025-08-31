Ukrainian intelligence unit destroys Russian RT-70 radio telescope in occupied Crimea – video
Several Russian assets have been destroyed in occupied Crimea after the Prymary (Phantoms) special unit from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine struck Russian military infrastructure.
Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Details: Among the destroyed assets is an RT-70 radio telescope, which Russia used for military communications.
DIU has also destroyed:
- A Utyos-T radar system;
- A GLONASS system located in a dome;
- An MR-10M1 Mys M1 coastal radar;
- A 96L6-AP radar from an S-400 air defence system
The Prymary unit continues to systematically destroy Russian air defence systems and strategic facilities on the peninsula, DIU emphasised.
Background: On the night of 29-30 August, DIU forces attacked an underground explosives depot at the Aleksinsky chemical plant in Russia’s Tula Oblast.
