Ukrainian intelligence unit destroys Russian RT-70 radio telescope in occupied Crimea – video

Several Russian assets have been destroyed in occupied Crimea after the Prymary (Phantoms) special unit from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine struck Russian military infrastructure.

Details: Among the destroyed assets is an RT-70 radio telescope, which Russia used for military communications.

DIU has also destroyed:

A Utyos-T radar system;

A GLONASS system located in a dome;

An MR-10M1 Mys M1 coastal radar;

A 96L6-AP radar from an S-400 air defence system

The Prymary unit continues to systematically destroy Russian air defence systems and strategic facilities on the peninsula, DIU emphasised.

Background: On the night of 29-30 August, DIU forces attacked an underground explosives depot at the Aleksinsky chemical plant in Russia’s Tula Oblast.

