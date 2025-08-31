The Russo-Ukrainian war may last a very long time and the issue of deploying ground troops to Ukraine is not on the agenda for now, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said.

Source: Merz in an interview with ZDF, a German public broadcaster, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The German chancellor said he is preparing for the possibility that the war in Ukraine may be prolonged.

"We are trying to end it as quickly as possible. But definitely not at the price of Ukraine’s capitulation", he said.

According to Merz, the war could be over tomorrow if Ukraine capitulates, gives up and loses its independence.

"But then, the day after tomorrow, it would be the turn of the next country. And the day after that, it would be our turn. That is not an option", Merz said.

He said that security guarantees for a potential ceasefire are still being discussed, and only once they are in place will "many things" be possible.

"No one is talking about ground troops in Ukraine at the moment", the chancellor said.

Answering a question about whether he hopes a truce will be reached next year, Merz said: "I do not lose hope that we will be able to achieve this. But I also have no illusions."

Background:

Earlier, commenting on Russia’s war against Ukraine, Merz had already said that everyone wants it to end, but not at any price.

Recently, Merz also said that diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine are still facing significant challenges.

Most Germans believe that their chancellor cannot significantly influence the US president on issues related to the war in Ukraine.

