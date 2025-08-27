All Sections
Germany's Merz: We do not want Ukraine to capitulate

Iryna Kutielieva, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 27 August 2025, 19:14
Germany's Merz: We do not want Ukraine to capitulate
Friedrich Merz. Photo: Merz on X (Twitter)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that everyone wants the Russo-Ukrainian war to end, but not at any cost.

Source: The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Merz, together with French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, was in Chișinău on 27 August to mark Moldova’s Independence Day.

In his address, the chancellor specifically touched on the war in Ukraine, warning that if it were to capitulate, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin would prepare for new aggression.

Merz stressed that the war in Ukraine must end, but "not at any price".

"We do not want Ukraine to capitulate. Such a capitulation would only buy Russia time, and Putin would use this time to prepare for the next war," he warned.

Speaking about Moldova’s path to EU membership, Merz noted that the progress the country has made "should not be taken for granted [as] things could have turned out very differently", referring to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Background:

  • Recently, Merz also said that diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine still face significant challenges.
  • Most Germans believe that their chancellor cannot significantly influence the US president on issues related to the war in Ukraine.

warGermanyPutin
