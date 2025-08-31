Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injure six, including child

Six civilians, including an 11-year-old boy, were injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Sunday 31 August.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians attacked the Nikopol district with first-person view (FPV) drones and heavy artillery. They targeted the city of Nikopol as well as the Marhanets, Myrove and Pokrovske hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

A woman, 64, has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition. A man, 23, and a woman, 42, were also injured. They will receive outpatient care.

The strikes damaged an industrial facility, several houses, an outbuilding and a gas pipeline. Five cars were also smashed.

The Russians used guided aerial bombs and drones to attack the Synelnykove district. Three people – two women aged 31 and 51 and an 11-year-old boy – sought medical help in the town of Synelnykove. They received medical assistance.

