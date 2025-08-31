All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

CSTO exercises begin in Belarus, Russians to share experience of war against Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 31 August 2025, 22:09
CSTO exercises begin in Belarus, Russians to share experience of war against Ukraine
CSTO drills opening ceremony. Photo: Belta

Joint exercises with the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) Rapid Response Forces have begun in the city of Vitebsk and at the Lepel training ground in Belarus, during which Russian troops plan to share their experience of the war against Ukraine.

Source: Interfax, citing the Belarusian Defence Ministry; Colonel Grigory Kurchaninov of the Russian Armed Forces, as reported by the Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

Details: Pavel Muraveiko, Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Defence Minister of Belarus, said at the opening ceremony: "Today the military-political situation in the world cannot be described as calm and in these circumstances we must keep our powder dry."

Advertisement:

After the opening ceremony of the CSTO exercises, Muraveiko also confirmed that the participants of the Zapad-2025 exercises, which will begin on 12 September, will rehearse planning for the use of nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, Kurchaninov told journalists that Russian servicemen at the CSTO exercises in Belarus would share their combat experience from the war against Ukraine.

"The Russian Federation's military contingent has arrived at its deployment site for the exercises. From tomorrow we begin training and conducting the combat tasks set by the command. Personnel from the Russian Federation are taking part [in the exercises] and will also be passing on their experience from the special military operation [or SMO, as Russia calls its war against Ukraine], introducing certain elements we are using in the area of the SMO," he said.

For reference: From 31 August to 6 September, Belarus is hosting three joint and special exercises under the CSTO's Combat Brotherhood operational-strategic exercises: Interaction-2025, Search-2025 and Echelon-2025. Over 2,000 servicemen and 450 pieces of equipment will take part.

The Zapad-2025 exercises will be held in Belarus from 12 to 16 September. Their declared focus is the deployment of troop groupings in the interests of ensuring the military security of the Union State.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

BelarusRussianuclear weapons
Advertisement:
Ukrainian girl, 16, killed in Germany after being pushed under freight train
Plane carrying von der Leyen lands in Bulgaria using paper maps due to Russian interference with GPS – FT
MP Parubii assassination: investigators outline suspect profile and lines of inquiry
Ukraine's foreign minister on anniversary of Poland invasion warns against appeasing aggressor
Police confirm possible Russian involvement in MP Parubii's murder – photos from suspect's detention
Zelenskyy: Suspect in Parubii murder detained
All News
Belarus
Lithuania strengthens border security with Russia and Belarus by installing barriers on roads
Lukashenko complains to Trump about difficult fate of Belarus and receives words of support
Russian commissioner for human rights meets with Ukrainian counterpart in Belarus
RECENT NEWS
13:53
Ukrainian net gun Ptashka shown in battle destroying Russian drone – video
13:40
Extraordinary meeting of NATO-Ukraine Council taking place in Brussels
13:10
Ukrainian girl, 16, killed in Germany after being pushed under freight train
13:00
Plane carrying von der Leyen lands in Bulgaria using paper maps due to Russian interference with GPS – FT
12:55
Foxhole is your second home: what infantrymen feel before going into combat and how they endure 99 days on the front line
12:51
Russians occupy village in Donetsk Oblast and advance in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – DeepState
12:44
Russia's largest tank manufacturer uses hundreds of units of foreign equipment – Ukrainian intelligence
12:43
MP Parubii assassination: investigators outline suspect profile and lines of inquiry
12:29
EU sanctions: China's bank key to Kremlin halts settlements with Russia
12:16
Zelenskyy to join European leaders' meeting in Paris, says AFP
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: