First trains carrying Russian military equipment for joint exercises arrive in Belarus

The first trains transporting Russian equipment to be used in joint military exercises have arrived in Belarus, while the situation on the Belarusian border remains unchanged.

Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Demchenko said that the situation along the border remains unchanged, and no activity has been observed near the Ukrainian border on Belarusian territory.

Meanwhile, intelligence units from Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence and the State Border Guard Service are actively monitoring the number of military assets and personnel that Russia may transfer to Belarus, or plans to transfer, as this will determine the level of risk and threat to Ukraine, especially during the active phase of the joint exercises, Demchenko added.

The active phase of the exercises is 12-16 September.

Prior to the active phase, command and staff drills and exercises for logistics and communication units are to be held. The State Border Guard Service noted that armoured vehicles will also be employed in the active phase, although their numbers will initially be limited.

Quote from Demchenko: "The preparatory stage is currently underway, and the first trains have arrived in Belarus. I should note that only a small number of Russian assets and personnel have been transferred so far.

But we can’t afford to relax. As long as Belarus supports Russia, the possibility of a threat emerging from its territory again cannot be ruled out. Accordingly, we continue to strengthen our defence capabilities along the border and in border territories… The most vulnerable areas are being mined, covering the entire length of the border with Belarus from Volyn to Chernihiv oblasts."

