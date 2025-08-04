Trump says US nuclear submarines are near Russian shores, as he previously stated

US President Donald Trump has said that US nuclear submarines are near Russian territory after earlier saying he would make this move in response to threats from former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev.

Source: The Hill, as reported by European Pravda

Details: While speaking to journalists on 3 August, Trump was asked about the deployment of US submarines near Russian territory. He replied that they "are in the region".

"I’ve already put out a statement, and the answer is, they are in the region, yeah, where they have to be," he said without giving further details.

Background:

On 1 August, Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that he had ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines in case Medvedev’s provocative remarks turned out to be more than just words.

On 2 August, he said that the submarines were already closer to Russia.

Trump also stated that Steve Witkoff, his Special Envoy for the Middle East, would travel to Russia on 6 or 7 August.

