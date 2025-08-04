All Sections
Trump says US nuclear submarines are near Russian shores, as he previously stated

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 4 August 2025, 09:39
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said that US nuclear submarines are near Russian territory after earlier saying he would make this move in response to threats from former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev.

Source: The Hill, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: While speaking to journalists on 3 August, Trump was asked about the deployment of US submarines near Russian territory. He replied that they "are in the region".

"I’ve already put out a statement, and the answer is, they are in the region, yeah, where they have to be," he said without giving further details. 

Background: 

