Ukrainian drones hit five Russian fighter jets at Saky airfield in Crimea

The Security Service of Ukraine has reported that drones operated by the Alpha Special Operations Centre have hit the military airfield in Saky, located in temporarily occupied Crimea, striking Russian aircraft and an ammunition storage point.

Source: press service for the Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: "As a result of the strike on the airfield, an aircraft ammunition storage point was hit. One Su-30SM aircraft was completely destroyed, and another was damaged. Three Su-24 aircraft were also struck.

The enemy has suffered significant losses, as a single Su-30SM can cost anywhere between US$35 and US$50 million."

Details: The service added that the Alpha also successfully targeted the ammunition storage point on the airfield premises.

