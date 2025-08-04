All Sections
General Staff: Ukrainian drones hit airport in Russia's Sochi

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 4 August 2025, 14:01
General Staff: Ukrainian drones hit airport in Russia's Sochi
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence forces successfully struck a fuel and lubricant facility at Sochi Airport in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on the night of 2-3 August.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in coordination with other components of the defence forces, struck the fuel and lubricant facility at Sochi Airport in Krasnodar Krai. A large fire broke out on site. It is known that Russian aircraft was also stationed at the airfield."

Details: The General Staff emphasised that Ukraine’s defence forces continue taking all necessary measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation and to put an end to its armed aggression against Ukraine.

Background:

  • Russian media outlets, social media channels and local authorities reported that a drone attack caused a fire at an oil depot in the Russian city of Sochi.
  • Reports indicate the drone strike began shortly after 02:00 local time, and more than 20 explosions were heard across the city.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

