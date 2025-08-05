Russians hit railway infrastructure in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast, killing worker and injuring four – photos, video

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Lozova. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

One railway worker has been killed and four others have sustained injuries as a result of a Russian attack on the city of Lozova on the night of 4-5 August.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukrainian state-owned railway operator; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram; State Emergency Service on Telegram

Quote from Ukrzaliznytsia: "Russian terrorists launched a large-scale strike on the railway infrastructure of Lozova. As a result of the enemy attack, the railway station and other infrastructure facilities were damaged.

A duty mechanic from one of the units was killed, and four other railway workers were injured."

Details: Most people managed to reach shelter in time.

Medical assistance is being provided to those who were injured.

Due to the attack, train No. 66/65-166/165 Uman-Cherkasy-Kharkiv is currently operating on a diverted route.

"The same is expected for other trains heading towards Kramatorsk – the diversion, powered by a backup diesel locomotive, will cause delays of up to an hour. Passengers who were travelling to or from Lozova will be transported to trains in Paniutyne by bus," Ukrzaliznytsia added.

Updated: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that the attack on Lozova occurred between approximately 02:30 and 03:00.

"The enemy used over 30 Geran-2 attack drones. Railway infrastructure, residential buildings and an energy facility were damaged. Fires broke out in the city," the statement reads.

Among the 10 injured are a 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine added that transport infrastructure facilities had come under fire.

"Some buildings collapsed, and six fires broke out. Administrative, production and storage facilities and other buildings were on fire, as well as the railway station’s roof," they said.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that one person had been killed and 10 others injured in the overnight attack on Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast.

