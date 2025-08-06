All Sections
Trump says his envoy Witkoff to hold talks with Russians on 6 August

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 6 August 2025, 00:43
Trump says his envoy Witkoff to hold talks with Russians on 6 August
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has announced that Steve Witkoff, his Special Envoy for the Middle East, will hold talks with Russian representatives on Wednesday 6 August. Following the talks, the White House will make a decision regarding the possible introduction of tariffs against countries purchasing Russian energy resources.

Source: Trump during a press briefing 

Details: In response to a journalist's question about the possibility of introducing 100% tariffs for countries that continue to buy Russian oil and gas, Trump said that a decision would be made soon.

Quote: "I never said a percentage, but we'll be doing quite a bit of that. We'll see what happens over the next fairly short period of time... We have a meeting with Russia tomorrow. We're going to see what happens."

Background: 

TrumpnegotiationsRusso-Ukrainian war
