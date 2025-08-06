Trump says his envoy Witkoff to hold talks with Russians on 6 August
US President Donald Trump has announced that Steve Witkoff, his Special Envoy for the Middle East, will hold talks with Russian representatives on Wednesday 6 August. Following the talks, the White House will make a decision regarding the possible introduction of tariffs against countries purchasing Russian energy resources.
Source: Trump during a press briefing
Details: In response to a journalist's question about the possibility of introducing 100% tariffs for countries that continue to buy Russian oil and gas, Trump said that a decision would be made soon.
Quote: "I never said a percentage, but we'll be doing quite a bit of that. We'll see what happens over the next fairly short period of time... We have a meeting with Russia tomorrow. We're going to see what happens."
Background:
- On 14 July, Trump threatened to impose "very severe tariffs" of "about 100%" on Russian goods if an agreement to end the war in Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.
- On 31 July, the US president threatened Russian leader Vladimir Putin with sanctions if no agreement to end the war is reached by 8 August.
- On 4 August, Trump said that Witkoff would likely visit Russia on Wednesday or Thursday.
