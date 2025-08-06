Trump says his envoy Witkoff to hold talks with Russians on 6 August

US President Donald Trump has announced that Steve Witkoff, his Special Envoy for the Middle East, will hold talks with Russian representatives on Wednesday 6 August. Following the talks, the White House will make a decision regarding the possible introduction of tariffs against countries purchasing Russian energy resources.

Source: Trump during a press briefing

Details: In response to a journalist's question about the possibility of introducing 100% tariffs for countries that continue to buy Russian oil and gas, Trump said that a decision would be made soon.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I never said a percentage, but we'll be doing quite a bit of that. We'll see what happens over the next fairly short period of time... We have a meeting with Russia tomorrow. We're going to see what happens."

Background:

On 14 July, Trump threatened to impose "very severe tariffs" of "about 100%" on Russian goods if an agreement to end the war in Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

On 31 July, the US president threatened Russian leader Vladimir Putin with sanctions if no agreement to end the war is reached by 8 August.

On 4 August, Trump said that Witkoff would likely visit Russia on Wednesday or Thursday.

