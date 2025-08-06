NATO to start deliveries of US weapons to Ukraine in coming weeks – European Pravda source in NATO

The first deliveries of weapons and ammunition under the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, which provides for the supply of US-manufactured arms to Ukraine by NATO member states, will begin in the coming weeks.

Source: an informed NATO official on condition of anonymity, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ukraine will receive the first deliveries of US weapons through NATO under the PURL initiative in a few weeks.

Quote: "In response to Ukraine’s needs, new assistance packages are being prepared swiftly and on a regular basis. The first two packages were funded by the Netherlands [4 August], as well as Denmark, Finland and Sweden [5 August]. We expect the first deliveries within the coming weeks."

Details: The official told European Pravda that they "expect to announce new participants in the PURL initiative soon".

Background:

The United States and NATO have launched a new mechanism for providing military aid to Ukraine, PURL, which foresees funding for US weapons through contributions from Alliance members.

The Netherlands prepared a US$500 million aid package for Ukraine under PURL, which includes components and missiles for the Patriot air defence system.

Sweden, Norway and Denmark will also jointly allocate about US$500 million for NATO’s initiative to supply US weapons to Ukraine.

