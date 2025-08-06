All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

NATO to start deliveries of US weapons to Ukraine in coming weeks – European Pravda source in NATO

Tetyana Vysotska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 6 August 2025, 17:15
NATO to start deliveries of US weapons to Ukraine in coming weeks – European Pravda source in NATO
Photo: StratCom Ukraine

The first deliveries of weapons and ammunition under the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, which provides for the supply of US-manufactured arms to Ukraine by NATO member states, will begin in the coming weeks.

Source: an informed NATO official on condition of anonymity, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ukraine will receive the first deliveries of US weapons through NATO under the PURL initiative in a few weeks.

Advertisement:

Quote: "In response to Ukraine’s needs, new assistance packages are being prepared swiftly and on a regular basis. The first two packages were funded by the Netherlands [4 August], as well as Denmark, Finland and Sweden [5 August]. We expect the first deliveries within the coming weeks."

Details: The official told European Pravda that they "expect to announce new participants in the PURL initiative soon".

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

aid for UkraineUSANATO
Advertisement:
updatedZelenskyy starts call with Trump following envoy Witkoff's meeting with Putin – UP sources
Radio Liberty release footage of Russian looting and execution of civilian in Bucha – video
Trump imposes additional 25% tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian oil
Ukrainians deported from Russia to Georgia declare hunger strike at Dariali checkpoint
updatedKremlin meeting between Putin and Trump's envoy Witkoff brought to a close after 3 hours
Dynamic Russian oil price cap under EU sanctions to take effect in September
All News
aid for Ukraine
European allies to fund American weapons package for Ukraine worth over US$1 billion
US approves sale of M777 howitzer maintenance services to Ukraine worth over US$200 million
Zelenskyy: Croatia to allocate its share from EU defence programme to support Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
18:51
updatedZelenskyy starts call with Trump following envoy Witkoff's meeting with Putin – UP sources
18:09
Zelenskyy visits unit in Sumy Oblast that spearheaded last year's assault on Kursk Oblast – photos
17:59
Radio Liberty release footage of Russian looting and execution of civilian in Bucha – video
17:36
Russians attack village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with FPV drone, killing one man
17:17
Russia strikes Kupiansk and Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three people
17:15
NATO to start deliveries of US weapons to Ukraine in coming weeks – European Pravda source in NATO
17:15
Trump imposes additional 25% tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian oil
17:06
G7 ambassadors welcome appointment of Ukraine's Economic Security Bureau head
16:33
Ukrainians deported from Russia to Georgia declare hunger strike at Dariali checkpoint
16:17
Ukraine to begin exhumation works in Poland this September
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: