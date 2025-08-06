All Sections
Zelenskyy reveals details of call with Trump and European leaders

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 6 August 2025, 20:38
Volodymyr Zelenskyy talking on the phone. Photo: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on his way back from visiting brigades in Sumy Oblast, has held a conversation with US President Donald Trump and European leaders regarding US envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit to Moscow.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Our joint position with our partners is absolutely clear – the war must end. And it must be done honestly. European leaders were on the call, and I am grateful to each of them for their support."

Details: Zelenskyy said the leaders discussed "what was spelled out in Moscow".

Background: 

  • On Wednesday 6 August, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff held a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, which lasted about three hours.
  • Trump said that Witkoff’s meeting with Putin was "productive".
  • The Kremlin stated that during the meeting between Putin and Witkoff, there was an exchange of "certain signals" regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war.

