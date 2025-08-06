Zelenskyy reveals details of call with Trump and European leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on his way back from visiting brigades in Sumy Oblast, has held a conversation with US President Donald Trump and European leaders regarding US envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit to Moscow.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Our joint position with our partners is absolutely clear – the war must end. And it must be done honestly. European leaders were on the call, and I am grateful to each of them for their support."

Details: Zelenskyy said the leaders discussed "what was spelled out in Moscow".

Background:

On Wednesday 6 August, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff held a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, which lasted about three hours.

Trump said that Witkoff’s meeting with Putin was "productive".

The Kremlin stated that during the meeting between Putin and Witkoff, there was an exchange of "certain signals" regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war.

