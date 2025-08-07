Four people injured and fires break out due to Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos

Four people have been injured, fires have broken out and homes and cars have been damaged in a Russian strike on the city of Dnipro on the night of 6-7 August. Damage has also been recorded in other settlements across Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; State Emergency Service on Telegram

Quote: "Four people have been injured in the attack on Dnipro. A 43-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman have been hospitalised in a moderate condition.

Several fires broke out. An office building and a car were among those that caught fire. Twelve cars were destroyed and another 17 damaged. Eight residential buildings were damaged and one home was destroyed. Damage on the grounds of a transport company was also recorded."

The aftermath of the attack Photo: SES

Details: A dacha and a car caught fire in the city of Pavlohrad [A dacha is a seasonal secondary residence, usually with a little plot of land, where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries or keep a garden - ed.], a disused building was burning in the Kryvyi Rih district and a modular house caught fire in Kryvyi Rih itself.

Damaged building Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

A fire broke out on the roof of a lyceum (a specialised secondary school), dry grass burned and a home and car were damaged in the Synelnykove district.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that the Russians had hit an educational facility in this district. A fire broke out and has been put out by firefighters.

Shattered windows Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russians used artillery and drones to attack the Nikopol district. Eight houses, a five-storey building, a car, infrastructure facilities, an office building and a business were damaged. A library also caught fire.

Damaged buildings. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Lysak said Ukrainian air defence had downed 33 Russian drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight.

