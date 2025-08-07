Conversation with German chancellor, calls with France and Italy – Zelenskyy speaks about his schedule for Thursday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that on Thursday, he will have "many calls and contacts" to promote peace and "guarantee Ukraine's independence under any circumstances".

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I have several conversations planned, already on the agenda, like a conversation with German Chancellor Merz. We will be in touch with our allies from France and Italy. There will also be communication at the level of national security advisers – I have instructed that this special format be used today."

Details: Zelenskyy added that on 6 August, after a joint conversation with US President Donald Trump and European leaders, he also spoke separately with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

"It is important to discuss the key details. The priorities are absolutely clear. Firstly, the killing must be stopped, and Russia must be the one to agree to a ceasefire. Secondly, we must create a format for leaders so that the meeting can work towards a truly lasting peace... Thirdly, long-term security. This is possible if we work together with the United States and Europe," Zelenskyy said.

He said that the search for real solutions to end the war can be "truly effective" at leadership level, so now it is necessary to determine the timing for such a format and the range of issues to be discussed.

Background:

On Wednesday 6 August, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff held a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, which lasted about three hours.

Trump said that Witkoff’s meeting with Putin was "productive".

The Kremlin stated that during the meeting between Putin and Witkoff, there was an exchange of "certain signals" regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that on his way from the brigades in Sumy Oblast, he spoke with US President Donald Trump and European leaders about Steve Witkoff's visit to Moscow.

