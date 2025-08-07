Over 50% of Ukrainians believe in EU accession within 10 years, but optimism is declining – Gallup survey

More than 50% of Ukrainians believe that the country could join the EU within the next 10 years. However, the percentage of those optimistic about a swift accession has declined for the second year in a row.

Source: a survey conducted by American analytics and advisory company Gallup, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In one of the questions, respondents were asked when they expect Ukraine to become a member of the European Union – within the next 10 years, in 10–20 years, in more than 20 years, or never.

Some 52% believe in accession within the next 10 years – the lowest level since the start of the full-scale war. The highest figure was recorded in 2022–2023, when 73% believed this was possible.

Another 16% believe Ukraine will join the EU within 10–20 years, and 5% – in more than 20 years.

Meanwhile, 18% do not believe Ukraine will ever be accepted into the EU. This is the highest figure in recent years, though the increase in scepticism is much smaller than in the equivalent question regarding NATO.

