State Department on Ukraine war talks: Trump leverages US economic power

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 8 August 2025, 05:40
State Department on Ukraine war talks: Trump leverages US economic power
Tammy Bruce. Photo: Getty Images

US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce has stated that President Donald Trump is using America’s economic power to achieve results in talks and Ukraine and Russia "must step up to bring the conflict to a full stop".

Source: Bruce on X (Twitter); Interfax-Ukraine

Quote from Bruce: "President Trump continues to work to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Using America's economic power to drive results in the negotiating process is one of his many options. Both sides must step up to bring the conflict to a full stop."

Details: Bruce said in a posted video that Trump is "very patient" and "does what he says".

Quote from Bruce: "There have been mechanisms like the tariffs or additional sanctions... regarding those who purchase Russian oil, because the economy for Russia is on its heels. This has been a long war, and this is a dynamic that would hurt them."

Details: Bruce added that Trump has a clear understanding of America’s economic power and the methods he can use.

Quote from Bruce: "If the president feels it's worth his time to bring that home, he'll do so."

Background:

  • Following the meeting between Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy, and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, Trump had a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders.
  • After this, media reports indicated that Trump told the European leaders he intended to meet with Putin "as early as next week" and, afterwards, to organise a trilateral meeting also involving Zelenskyy.
  • Later, the Kremlin confirmed that Russia and the United States had agreed on a meeting between Putin and the US president in the coming days.
  • Zelenskyy also stated that potential formats for high-level meetings were discussed during the phone call with Trump and European leaders.
  • The Polish news outlet Onet reported that it had learned the details of a "favourable" American proposal regarding Ukraine which had been presented to Putin during talks with Witkoff in Moscow.

