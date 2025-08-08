All Sections
US State Department on Trump-Putin potential meeting: Not a question of trust, but of actions

Iryna Kutielieva, Iryna BalachukFriday, 8 August 2025, 08:44
Tommy Pigott. Screenshot: US Department of State on YouTube

The US Department of State has stressed that a potential meeting between US President Donald Trump and the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin should not be viewed as a matter of trust in Russia, but rather as a matter of actions by the aggressor state.

Source: European Pravda, citing a briefing by Tommy Pigott, Principal Deputy State Department Spokesperson 

Quote from Pigott: "It’s not a question of trust, it’s a question of actions. The president has described how he’s been disappointed in the actions that we have seen from Russia over recent weeks. He’s talked about needing to see actions, not just words."

Details: This was Pigott’s direct response to a question about a possible Trump–Putin meeting and whether the US trusts the Kremlin leader. 

"So, this is not a question of trust, per se. This is a question of seeing actions to match up the words, but also is indicative of the commitment that we have made clear from the beginning of this administration, that we stand ready to aid in the pursuit of peace, try to end this conflict, stop the carnage," Pigott stressed.

Pigott also said the United States remains in regular contact with its partners in Europe and with Ukraine.

He reiterated that the Trump administration’s ultimate goal is getting the sides to the negotiating table, securing a ceasefire, and achieving long-term peace.

Background:

