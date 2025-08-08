All Sections
Reports of peace terms with Russia are false, says Ukraine's anti-disinformation chief

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 8 August 2025, 14:22
Photo: Kovalenko on Instagram

Media reports of "plans" and "agreements" between Ukraine and Russia do not reflect reality, Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has said.

Source: Kovalenko on Telegram

Details: Kovalenko said that reports of various "plans" or "agreements" have been fabricated.

Quote: "No media outlet possesses any such plans, because an entirely different process is underway. Don’t overreact."

Background:

  • Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters earlier that a meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump is expected in the coming days – possibly next week.
  • Trump said he believed there was a good chance that there will be a meeting with Putin in the near future.
  • The Russian leader believes the United Arab Emirates would be a suitable venue for a US-Russia summit at the level of heads of state.
  • The prospect of a Trump-Putin meeting reportedly caused unease in several European capitals.
  • The US State Department commented that any potential meeting between Trump and Putin should not be seen as a question of trust in Russia but rather as a question of actions.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

