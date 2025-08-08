All Sections
CNN: Pentagon allowed to reroute weapons built for Ukraine back to US stockpiles

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 8 August 2025, 19:13
Elbridge Colby. Stock Photo: Getty Images

CNN has reported that a memo by Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby, which paused military aid to Ukraine in July, includes a provision that allows the United States to divert certain weapons and equipment intended for Ukraine back into US stockpiles.

Source: CNN, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Four CNN sources familiar with Colby's memo said one provision permits the Pentagon to return weapons manufactured for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) to US stockpiles.

The USAI was established by Congress in 2016 to allocate funds for the Pentagon to purchase weapons for Ukraine directly from US defence manufacturers.

Last week, a US Senate committee approved US$800 million for USAI within the Pentagon’s annual budget legislation, known as the National Defense Authorization Act.

"The memo gives DOD [Department of Defense] the authority to take back weapons that were already contracted to Ukraine," one of the sources told CNN. "That appears to undermine what the president has said the US is doing to get Ukraine to what it needs."

Colby’s memorandum categorises US stockpiles into three groups – "red", "yellow" and "green", The first two categories indicate shortages and require additional approval before export; these include, among others, interceptor missiles for Patriot air defence systems.

The CNN sources believe the provision concerning USAI in Colby’s memorandum has apparently not yet been implemented.

Background:

  • In early July, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth paused a large shipment of weapons to Ukraine. Shortly afterwards, US President Donald Trump reversed Hegseth’s decision and pledged to continue supplying defensive arms to Ukraine.
  • Trump also announced a deal with NATO to provide Ukraine with billions of dollars’ worth of US-made weapons funded by European allies.

