Zelenskyy: Suspect in Parubii murder detained

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on the night of 31 August-1 September that a suspect has been detained in the murder of MP and former Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) speaker Andrii Parubii.

Quote: "Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko and Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk have just reported the apprehension of a suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the necessary investigative actions are ongoing.

Quote: "I have instructed that the available information be presented to the public. I thank our law enforcement officers for their prompt and coordinated work. All the circumstances of this horrendous murder must be clarified."

Updated: Later, Zelenskyy reported that he had spoken with Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

Quote: "He [Kravchenko] reported on the next procedural steps regarding the suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii. The suspect has given an initial testimony. Urgent investigative actions are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of this murder."

Previously: Earlier, Zelenskyy said that work on the investigation of the murder of Parubii was being conducted "virtually around the clock".

Background:

On 30 August, Parubii was murdered in Lviv.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that an unknown man fired several shots at the politician, killing him instantly. The attacker fled the scene. A special police operation codenamed Siren was launched in the city to locate and apprehend the murderer.

Zelenskyy said Parubii's murder had been carefully planned.

As of 30 August, the identity of the killer of Parubii had not yet been established. The murderer fired about eight shots at the victim from a short-barrelled firearm on Yefremova Street in Lviv on 30 August. No connection with the murder of linguistics professor and former MP Iryna Farion has so far been found.

Parubii will be buried on 2 September at the Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv.

