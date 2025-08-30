Police and prosecutors report on investigation into Ukrainian MP Parubii's murder

The briefing by representatives of the police, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Security Service of Ukraine regarding Parubii’s murder. Screenshot from the video

The identity of the killer of Ukrainian MP and former Parliament speaker Andrii Parubii has not yet been established. The murderer fired about eight shots at the victim from a short-barrelled firearm on Yefremova Street in Lviv on 30 August. No connection with the murder of linguistics professor and former MP Iryna Farion has so far been found.

Source: a briefing by representatives of the police, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Security Service of Ukraine regarding Parubii’s murder

Quote from Oleksandr Shliakhovskyi, head of Lviv Oblast police: "A report was received on the 102 [police] hotline at 11:37 today that shots had been fired on Yefremova Street in the city of Lviv. Police patrols immediately went to the address, where they established that an unidentified individual had fired about eight shots from a firearm. The type of firearm has not yet been established."

Details: Shliakhovskyi noted that "the crime was very carefully planned, the perpetrator had prepared for it very thoroughly".

Many lines of inquiry are being considered, including a possible link to Russia.

Asked whether the police could confirm that the killer resembled a Glovo courier, Shliakhovskyi said: "We are currently establishing the identity of a person who was wearing outwardly similar clothing [to the perpetrator] and a helmet and who may have been involved in the crime."

Mykola Meret, Head of Lviv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, said there would be a separate investigation into the unauthorised release of a video of the murder.

Quote from Meret: "We, like you, saw this video on a Telegram channel. Materials have already been prepared for entry into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations regarding the unauthorised leak of this information to Telegram. Within this separate case, the actions of the person who may have leaked it will be assessed."

Details: Asked whether the murder might be connected to the killing of linguist Iryna Farion, which also happened in Lviv, Meret said: "At present we have no information that would connect these two crimes."

Background:

On 30 August, Andrii Parubii, a sitting MP and former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, was murdered in Lviv.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that an unknown man fired several shots at the politician, killing him instantly. The attacker fled the scene. A special police operation codenamed Siren has been launched in the city to locate and apprehend the murderer.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Parubii’s murder had been carefully planned.

