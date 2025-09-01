Police confirm possible Russian involvement in MP Parubii's murder – photos from suspect's detention

The National Police of Ukraine have confirmed that the man who attacked MP Andrii Parubii disguised himself as a courier and made sure the victim was dead after committing the crime.

Source: Ivan Vyhivskyi, Chief of National Police, on Telegram

Details: The National Police posted the first photos of the detained suspect. Vyhivskyi stressed that this crime was not random and that there is a Russian connection involved.

Advertisement:

Quote: "He spent a long time preparing, watching, planning and finally pulling the trigger. It took us just 36 hours to track him down and arrest him.

He disguised himself as a courier and opened fire on the politician in broad daylight on 30 August. Eight shots. Cold-blooded brutality. He even made sure the victim was dead. Then he tried to cover his tracks – he changed his clothes, disposed of the weapon and tried to hide in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

But he could not escape. Around-the-clock work by the Lviv police and the central apparatus of the National Police yielded results; the audacious killer has been detained and the necessary evidence collected."

Suspect being arrested Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Previously: On the night of 31 August-1 September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii had been arrested. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko stated that the suspect had been detained in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Background:

On 30 August, Parubii was murdered in Lviv.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that an unknown man fired several shots at the politician, killing him instantly. The attacker fled the scene. A special police operation codenamed Siren was launched in the city to locate and apprehend the murderer.

Zelenskyy said Parubii's murder had been carefully planned.

As of 30 August, the identity of Parubii’s killer had not yet been established. The murderer fired about eight shots at the victim from a short-barrelled firearm on Yefremova Street in Lviv on 30 August. No connection with the murder of linguistics professor and former MP Iryna Farion has so far been found.

Parubii will be buried on 2 September at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!