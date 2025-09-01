All Sections
Police confirm possible Russian involvement in MP Parubii's murder – photos from suspect's detention

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 1 September 2025, 09:46
The National Police of Ukraine have confirmed that the man who attacked MP Andrii Parubii disguised himself as a courier and made sure the victim was dead after committing the crime.

Source: Ivan Vyhivskyi, Chief of National Police, on Telegram

Details: The National Police posted the first photos of the detained suspect. Vyhivskyi stressed that this crime was not random and that there is a Russian connection involved.

Quote: "He spent a long time preparing, watching, planning and finally pulling the trigger. It took us just 36 hours to track him down and arrest him.

He disguised himself as a courier and opened fire on the politician in broad daylight on 30 August. Eight shots. Cold-blooded brutality. He even made sure the victim was dead. Then he tried to cover his tracks – he changed his clothes, disposed of the weapon and tried to hide in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

But he could not escape. Around-the-clock work by the Lviv police and the central apparatus of the National Police yielded results; the audacious killer has been detained and the necessary evidence collected."

 
Suspect being arrested
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Previously: On the night of 31 August-1 September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii had been arrested. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko stated that the suspect had been detained in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Background:

  • On 30 August, Parubii was murdered in Lviv.
  • The Prosecutor General's Office reported that an unknown man fired several shots at the politician, killing him instantly. The attacker fled the scene. A special police operation codenamed Siren was launched in the city to locate and apprehend the murderer.
  • Zelenskyy said Parubii's murder had been carefully planned.
  • As of 30 August, the identity of Parubii’s killer had not yet been established. The murderer fired about eight shots at the victim from a short-barrelled firearm on Yefremova Street in Lviv on 30 August. No connection with the murder of linguistics professor and former MP Iryna Farion has so far been found.
  • Parubii will be buried on 2 September at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv.

