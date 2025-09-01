Minerals deal: PM reveals who will represent Ukraine on US-Ukraine investment fund board

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko has revealed who will represent Ukraine on the board of the investment fund established under the Ukraine-US minerals deal.

Source: Svyrydenko on Telegram

Quote: "The government has delegated representatives to the governing board of the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

Ukraine will be represented by Oleksii Sobolev, Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, Deputy Minister Yehor Perelyhin, and Oleksandr Karasevych, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

Details: At the first meeting of the fund’s board, which will take place on 3 September, the board will determine project selection principles and other operational procedures.

Background:

On 1 May 2025, Ukraine and the United States signed a minerals deal envisaging the establishment of a joint Ukrainian-American investment fund to manage Ukraine’s resources.

The Financial Times reported that the signing of a framework agreement on the use of minerals between Ukraine and the United States had been jeopardised at the last minute when the Ukrainian delegation left for Washington.

Bloomberg reported that the draft agreement had envisaged the establishment of a joint fund to attract investment in the energy, mining, and related sectors of the Ukrainian economy.

On 11-12 April, the Ukrainian delegation held technical consultations on the mineral resource agreement with President Donald Trump's administration in Washington.

On 18 April, Svyrydenko released the text of a memorandum with the United States on finalising the formal agreement on economic partnership and the reconstruction investment fund.

It was reported at the time that the joint investment fund would have the right to invest in both mineral resource development and key infrastructure projects.

