Poland closes airports in Lublin, Rzeszów and Warsaw due to "unplanned military activity"

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 10 September 2025, 02:15
Rzeszów is not available due to unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security. Screenshot: US Federal Aviation Administration

Poland has closed Rzeszów-Jasionka and Lublin international airports and both airports in Warsaw due to "unplanned military activity" amid a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 9-10 September.

Source: a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM)

Quote: "Rzeszów [is] not available due to unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security."

Details: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported that it had "activated all necessary procedures" to safeguard its airspace. 

This is likely the first time that Poland has shot down what are presumed to be Russian drones that have entered its territory.

Updated: A similar notice was issued later regarding Lublin and Warsaw airports.

For reference: Rzeszów-Jasionka is a key logistics hub for the transfer of Western aid to Ukraine.

Background: Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russian attack drones had entered Polish airspace.

