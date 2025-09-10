New military bases being built in Belarus, one may house Russian Oreshnik missiles – investigation

New military bases are being built in Belarus, one of which, near Minsk, may be of strategic importance to Russia in the war against Ukraine, as experts believe Russian Oreshnik ballistic missiles may be deployed there.

Source: Skhemy, an investigative reporting project by Radio Liberty, in cooperation with journalists from Radio Liberty’s Belarusian Service and Estonian outlets Delfi Estonia and Eesti Ekspress

Details: Working together, the journalists analysed satellite imagery from Planet Labs and created a map of Belarusian military facilities which includes both brand-new and modernised former military bases and training grounds, some of which will be used during the Zapad-2025 (West-2025) joint exercises with Russia scheduled for 12-16 September.

The first base is being built near the village of Pavlovka, south of Minsk. Construction began in June 2024, and as of September 2025, the construction site covers over 2 sq km. The experts believe that Russian Oreshnik ballistic missile systems may be deployed there.

A Soviet military base, Military Camp No. 25 Pavlovka, was formerly located on the site and hosted the Slutsk-based 306th Strategic Missile Regiment. The regiment operated Soviet R-12 intermediate-range ballistic missiles, along with mobile systems such as Pioneer and Topol.

After Belarus joined the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in 1993, the Slutsk 306th Regiment was withdrawn from combat duty and relocated to Russia, where it was later disbanded. The base itself was completely destroyed, although Radio Liberty reports that some fortifications, missile launch pads, silos, bunkers, warehouses and other military structures remain in a dilapidated state.

Satellite images show that tree clearance and earthworks began on the site in June 2024.

Pavlovka on 29 August 2023 and on 17 August 2025 Photo: Skhemy

Within a year, more than a square kilometre of forest in the western part of the area had been cleared and 13 ammunition depots measuring 30 by 20 metres were constructed behind defensive walls, along with three warehouses each 100 metres long. Foundations for various other buildings were also laid, linked by a network of mostly paved roads.

The new facility consists of four separate sections – a main one and three others of almost equal area located side by side. They are all connected by new roads. The satellite images show the foundations of future structures (likely warehouses), the frame of a building nearly 150 metres long, and earth embankments.

The Belarusian authorities have not officially commented on the construction. The journalists also found no reference to the facility in public records or on official land registry (cadastral) maps.

The second new facility has appeared on the outskirts of the city of Gomel, less than 40 km from the border with Ukraine. The journalists believe this is a future military base. Construction began here in late 2023, with trees cut down, the site cleared and infrastructure actively being built.

Planet Labs imagery from 4 September shows numerous construction machines and the foundations of several buildings. A new road is being laid through the forest, and trees are being cleared in several nearby locations. One of these, according to cadastral data, is designated as a training and tactical field.

The Gomel military base on 22 June 2023 and on 4 September 2025 Photo: Skhemy

In state tenders and cadastral records, the facility is referred to as a "military town in Gomel Oblast with a training and tactical field". Belarusian media outlets have reported that it will include a parade ground, barracks, and a canteen for up to 680 people.

Radio Liberty notes that the size and infrastructure of the facility correspond to existing military bases in Belarus, meaning it could potentially accommodate a military brigade of about 3,000 personnel.

"There is currently no official information about which unit will be based there, but given that the Belarusian authorities have created a new formation – the 37th Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Belarusian Special Operations Forces – to reinforce the southern area, it may be intended for them," the article states.

