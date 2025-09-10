All Sections
Zelenskyy reveals new details on drones that violated Polish airspace

Wednesday, 10 September 2025, 13:23
Zelenskyy reveals new details on drones that violated Polish airspace
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said up to 20 Russian drones may have crossed into Polish airspace, citing a new report from the commander of Ukraine's Air Force.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that all details of the Russian strike are still under investigation. However, the Ukrainian military reported the movement of Russian drones to Poland through the appropriate channels last night.

The Ukrainian leader said the first crossing of the Ukraine-Poland border by a Russian drone уas recordedoccurred at 00:50 Kyiv time.

At least two Russian drones entering Polish territory overnight had passed through Belarusian airspace, the president added.

Overall, several dozen Russian drones were operating along the Ukraine-Belarus border and in Ukraine's west, heading towards targets in Ukraine and Poland.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The number of Russian drones that traversed into Poland and penetrated deeply into its territory may be greater than the previously announced figure. According to updated data, around two dozen of Russian drones may have entered Polish airspace during the night. We are verifying this.

Ukraine is ready to expand our cooperation with partners for reliable protection of the sky. So that we have not only information and intelligence data sharing, but also real joint actions that guarantee security of the neighbours."

Background: 

