Polish PM says he informed NATO secretary general about "objects" downed in Poland

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has stated that he had informed the NATO secretary general about the violation of Polish airspace by "objects" and the measures taken against them, but once again did not mention that these "objects" were Russian.

Quote: "I have informed the NATO secretary general about the current situation and the actions we have taken against the objects that violated our airspace. We are maintaining constant contact."

Background:

At around 01:30 on 10 September, Ukraine's Air Force reported a likely incursion by Russian attack drones into Polish airspace.

Poland closed several airports because of the likely drone intrusion.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) stated that the airports had been closed "due to unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security".

Poland's Operational Command officially confirmed the violation of the country's airspace and urged people to stay at home until the military operation was over. It was reported that not only Polish fighter jets but also allied aircraft had been scrambled. In addition, ground-based air defence forces were put on high alert.

Joe Wilson, Republican congressman and member of the US House Armed Services Committee, stated that Russian attack drones had entered Polish airspace. He stressed that such actions amount to a direct attack on a NATO ally.

