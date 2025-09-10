All Sections
Trump to speak with Polish president after drones crash in Poland

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 10 September 2025, 18:37
Stock Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump plans to talk to his Polish counterpart Karol Nawrocki after Russian drones crashed in Poland.

Source: TVP citing a White House representative, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The White House said that the conversation between the US and Polish presidents will take place on Wednesday, but did not provide any further details.

"President Trump and the White House are monitoring reports from Poland. President Trump plans to speak with President Nawrocki today," the official said.

The conversation between the leaders will take place in the wake of a Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace during another large-scale attack on Ukraine.

Background:

  • After a large-scale overnight Russian attack on Ukraine, Poland found wreckage of at least seven drones and one missile.
  • Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported that the military had initially recorded 19 violations of the country’s airspace.
  • Meanwhile, Polish government spokesman Adam Szłapka stated that NATO had invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty in response to the Russian drone attacks on Polish territory.

